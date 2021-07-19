Lu Na McKinney: Judge in murder trial begins summing up evidence
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
The judge in the trial of a Strabane man accused of murdering his wife during a boating holiday in County Fermanagh has begun to sum up evidence.
Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone denies murdering his wife Lu Na McKinney in April 2017.
The body of Mrs McKinney, 35, was found in the water beside a jetty on Devenish Island on Lower Lough Erne.
The couple and their two children were on a two-day boat trip.
The jury heard final submissions from lawyers on Monday.
A defence lawyer told the jury that if there was a realistic possibility her death was an accident the only proper verdict is "not guilty".
He said when they listened to the recording of the 999 calls they could not realistically conclude that Lu Na had not died as a result of an accident.
"If there is that possibility then the prosecution case fails", he said.
Mrs McKinney had taken sleeping tablets which the lawyer argued may have made her unsteady on her feet and prone to accidents.
During the 12-week trial the court has heard that the marriage was in trouble and Mrs McKinney had consulted a solicitor about a divorce.
Last week the prosecution described Mr McKinney as "a controlling, manipulative, coercive man who was determined to end his marriage on his terms, with the finality death offers".
They claimed Mr McKinney had lied to the police and "had difficulty in keeping his story straight".
A defence lawyer told Dungannon Crown Court there were no material differences in his accounts of what happened.
"If this was a pre-planned, carefully thought-out murder Mr McKinney would have all the details sorted out in his head", the lawyer said.
Mr McKinney told the police that his wife had fallen in the water after going on deck to check the mooring ropes as she believed the boat had moved.
He said he had gone into the water after her, grabbing her at first, but that she slipped from his grip and went underwater.
Her death was originally treated as a tragic accident until suspicions were raised and a murder inquiry was launched.
The judge will continue summing up the evidence and giving her directions to the jury on Tuesday after which they will retire to consider a verdict.