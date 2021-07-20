NI Assembly to debate Troubles legacy proposals
The Northern Ireland Assembly will debate the government's proposals for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles later.
Last week, the government unveiled its plans which would see an end to Troubles-related prosecutions.
It would also end future inquests and civil actions.
Executive parties, victims' groups and the Irish government have expressed opposition, with some labelling the plans as a "de-facto amnesty".
The proposals, announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, include provisions for a statute of limitations, a legal mechanism which would bar future prosecutions.
This would apply to former members of the security forces and to former paramilitaries.
A number of prominent victims' groups and campaigners have said this would end the pursuit of justice for many families.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plans would help Northern Ireland "draw a line under the Troubles".
The government has yet to outline how its plans, which it wants to introduce later this year, would affect the eight live Troubles-related prosecutions before Northern Ireland's courts.
Following the announcement, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon called for assembly members (MLAs) to return from their summer break to discuss the proposals.
A plenary session of the assembly is scheduled to begin at 12:00 BST.
The motion before MLAs, proposed by the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), rejects the government's proposals and states they "do not serve the interests, wishes or needs of victims and survivors nor the requirements of truth, justice, accountability, acknowledgement and reconciliation".
It asks the assembly to "renew its commitment to address the legacy of the past".
Up to 90 minutes has been allocated for the motion which will not have a binding effect on the government's plans.
On Friday, there was a "fairly robust conversation" involving the assembly parties and Mr Lewis, according to Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
The secretary of state joined the Stormont Party Leaders' Forum, along with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
Mr Coveney said he did not believe the UK government's position was set in stone.
The forum was scheduled to meet again on Monday. However, this did not happen.
A number of parties accused Sinn Féin of misrepresenting their role when its president Mary-Lou McDonald stated she would be chairing talks between the parties.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie said he would not be attending "discussions on legacy chaired by Sinn Féin".
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said Sinn Féin's statement was "provocative" and it was simply their "turn" to chair the gathering.
Speaking on Monday after meeting victims' groups, Ms McDonald said: "On the issue of an amnesty, there is political consensus. There isn't a political party on this island, north or south, who supports that proposition.
"I don't believe now is the time to quibble about who chairs the meeting or even agenda items. I think now is the time for really mature political leadership."
On legacy as on much else, the Stormont parties often disagree.
But there was rare unity in opposing last week's announcement by the secretary of state including an end to civil actions, prosecutions and inquests.
Expect those positions to be reinforced when the assembly breaks from its summer recess.
But the government is already well aware of how the Stormont politicians feel.
And it knows what it has done is popular with its own backbenches as it ends the prospect of historic prosecutions against soldiers.