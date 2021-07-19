Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
This means they had a positive Covid-19 test in the past 28 days.
It takes the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,163.
Another 1,776 positive cases have been reported by the department on Monday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 140,322 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are currently 109 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals.
This compares to 92 inpatients on Friday - the most recently day for when hospital figures are available.
There are seven patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, three of whom are on ventilators - that is up from two ICU patients on Friday, one of whom was ventilated.
Last updated 19 July at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,180,618 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.
Of those, 1,202,031 were first doses and 978,587 were second doses.
Last updated 18 July at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.
Another 1,179 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,377 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 284,513 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Ninety-one people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 78 on Saturday.
Twenty-two patients are in intensive care units - that number is unchanged from Saturday.
Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,142,677 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,901,641 were first doses and 2,241,036 were second doses.
Last updated 17 July at 16:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland