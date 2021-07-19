East Belfast: Man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was left with serious injuries following an incident in east Belfast.
It happened at the junction of Pearl Street and My Lady's Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Detectives have also charged the man with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).