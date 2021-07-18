North Belfast: Boy punched in sectarian assault
A 12-year-old boy has been assaulted in north Belfast.
The boy was walking past a fast-food outlet on the Ardoyne Road at about 19:30 BST on Saturday when a group of five young people called out to him.
One of the group, who police believe were aged between 13 and 14, then approached the boy and punched him above the eye.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it was treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.
Insp Nick Browne said it was "frightening" for the young boy.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who has information on it, to contact them.