Covid-19: NI records another death, 537 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One coronavirus-related deaths was recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Sunday afternoon.
That takes the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,162.
Another 537 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,402 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 138,546 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Since May, the Department of Health has not been updating its Covid-19 statistics dashboard at weekends so there are no new figures on the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, 92 patients with Covid-19 were being treated hospitals - that number was up from 80 on Thursday.
Two patients were in intensive care units; one was on a ventilator those numbers were the same as on Thursday.
Last updated 18 July at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,180,618 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.
Of those, 1,202,031 were first doses and 978,587 people had received two doses.
Last updated 18 July at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.
Another 1,377 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,173 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 283,334 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Seventy-eight patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is down from 79 on Friday.
Twenty-two patients are in intensive care units - that number is down from 23 on Friday.
Last updated 17 July at 16:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,995,719 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,803,491 were first doses and 2,192,228 were people who had received two doses.
Last updated 16 July at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland