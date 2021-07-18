East Belfast: Man arrested after assault using weapons
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in east Belfast.
Two men became involved in an altercation involving weapons at the Pearl Street and My Lady's Road junction at 06:55 BST on Sunday, police said.
A 53-year-old man sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Detectives are "keeping an open mind" about the motive for the attack.
They want anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information relating to it to contact them.