Hottest NI day ever as temperatures soar above 30C
By Geoff Maskell
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Temperatures in Northern Ireland reached record-breaking heights today as thermometers soared above 30C.
It's the hottest day on record with Ballywatticock, near Newtownards in County Down, recording 31.2C.
The previous high was 30.8C set in the summers of 1976 and 1983.
Record-breaking temperatures require a series of factors to line up, one after another, and today they did just that.
A record-breaking day starts with a warm night. Last night temperatures at Killowen only briefly dipped below 15 degrees.
It needs lots of sunshine. Today we have barely seen more than the wisp of a cloud and we are only just passed the longest day so the sun is still very powerful.
And finally it needs very little breeze,
With high pressure in charge that has certainly been the case today and we've seen the temperature rise hour by hour.
Today has been a remarkably warm day for Northern Ireland.
But breaking temperature records is no longer a remarkable event, it's the reality of life on a warming planet.
In the northern hemisphere summer of 2019, more than 400 individual temperature records were broken.
Globally, 19 of the warmest 20 years on record have occurred since the year 2000.
And extreme summer heat can make torrential summer downpours more intense, bringing the destructive flooding that we've seen in Germany and Belgium this week.