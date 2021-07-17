Covid-19: Two more Covid-linked deaths and 1,402 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two further deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, Stormont's Department of Health has confirmed.
It brings the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,161.
Another 1,402 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Saturday's figures. That compares with 1,380 people in the previous 24-hour period.
A total of 138,009 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Since May, the Department of Health has not been updating its Covid-19 statistics dashboard at weekends, so there are no current figures for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday however, 92 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in Northern Ireland's hospitals, up from 80 on Thursday.
Two patients were in an intensive care unit, with one patient on a ventilator, the same figures as the day before.
Last updated 17 July at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,175,046 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday afternoon.
Of those, 1,201,048 were first doses and 973,998 people had received two doses.
Last updated 17 July at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Figures from the Irish Department of Health on Friday showed no further deaths linked to the virus, with the total number of deaths remaining at 5,018.
Another 1,173 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, an increase from the 994 new cases reported on Thursday.
A total of 281,957 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 79 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals - down from 80 on Thursday.
The number of people in intensive care units is now 23 - an increase of one in the past 24 hours.
Last updated 16 July at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,995,719 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,803,491 were first doses and 2,192,228 were people who had received two doses.
Last updated 16 July at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland