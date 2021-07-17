Pastor James McConnell dies aged 84 after long illness
Prominent evangelical Christian preacher Pastor James McConnell has died, aged 84, after a long illness.
His death was announced in a Facebook video post on Saturday morning by Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle.
Mr McConnell founded the north Belfast church and served as its leader for more than 60 years.
Speaking in the video, Pastor David Purse said he made the announcement of Mr McConnell's death "with profound sadness".
"Having been in hospital now for approximately seven weeks, 'the Bishop', as we affectionately knew and loved him, deteriorated to the point that the hospital, despite their best efforts, could no longer do anything for him," said Mr Purse.
"To say that we will miss him... is a massive understatement."
Mr Purse said the thoughts and prayers of the church were with Mr McConnell's wife Margaret and his daughters, Linda and Julie.
"We would really appreciate your prayers for them at what is this saddest of times," he added.
In 2015, Mr McConnell was found not guilty in court of making "grossly offensive" remarks about Islam.
The comments were made during one of his sermons at Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle in 2014.
A judge said that while he considered the remarks offensive, he did not consider them "grossly" offensive under the law.
The judge said he thought the pastor's passion in preaching meant it "had caused him to lose the run of himself".
Mr McConnell's trial led to intense debate about free speech and religious freedom in Northern Ireland.