Covid-19: Interim vaccine certificates launched for NI travellers
- Published
People travelling from Northern Ireland can download digital Covid-19 vaccine certificates at home for travel from Tuesday.
It is the first phase in a transition to a new Covid Certification Service.
Those travelling from Northern Ireland between 20 and 25 July can access a downloadable certificate and QR code which offers security against fraud.
Anyone travelling after the 25 July should wait for the launch of the app next week.
Travellers still have to adhere to the testing and isolation requirements on their return.
Each adult applying must create an account and apply for themselves - they cannot apply for others.
Travellers are advised to check the requirements of the country you are visiting.
Details of how to apply for the interim scheme are available on the NI Direct website.
Hard copies of certificates can still be requested via telephone on 0300 200 7814 from Tuesday, 20 July however this process can take up to 10 days and you should factor this into your travel plans. Certificates will be posted to your home address.
On Thursday, the Department of Health announced that people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the UK will no longer have to self-isolate when they arrive into Northern Ireland from an amber country from Monday, 19 July.
The NI Executive previously set 26 July as the date for easing travel rules.
But the department also announced that the Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands are to be added to the amber list.
Another 1,380 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. That compares with 1,083 people in the previous 24-hour period.
A total of 136,607 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
On Friday, 92 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals, up from 80 on Thursday.