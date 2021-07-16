In pictures: People enjoy Northern Ireland's hottest day of the year
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Northern Ireland has recorded its hottest day of the year as towns and cities bask in summer sunshine.
Thermometers were just shy of 27C at Belfast's Stormont Estate and County Down's Killowen on Friday afternoon.
Both recorded 26.5C at 15:00 and 14:00 BST respectively.
The warm air from the Azores in the mid-Atlantic will bring similar temperatures on Saturday but coastal areas will be cooler with onshore winds and some mist and cloud.
Cloudier conditions are expected on Sunday, bringing temperatures down by a few degrees.
Temperatures inland are expected to stay in the low 20s until next Friday at least.
Warm and muggy nights can also be expected as a result.