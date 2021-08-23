Covid-19: Where are Covid-19 vaccine clinics in NI?
The Department of Health is continuing to operate walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics across Northern Ireland.
The clinics are located throughout the health trust areas and anyone attending should bring photo ID.
Walk-in slots for second doses are still available at any of the regional vaccination centres.
Anyone who got a Pfizer vaccine more than six weeks ago or an AstraZeneca vaccine more than eight weeks ago is eligible.
If you're aged 18 years or older, or will turn 18 by the 31 October, you can get your first dose at one of the mobile vaccination clinics or at a community pharmacy.
If you're over 16 and clinically extremely vulnerable, or aged between 12 and 15 and live with an immunosuppressed person you can book an appointment at any of the regional vaccination centres.
Full details of who is currently eligible for vaccination and where you can get one can be found on the health and social care website.
First dose mobile vaccination locations
Walk-in slots for first doses of the the vaccine are being offered at the following locations:
Belfast Trust
Tuesday 24 August:
- St Simon's Community Hall, Nubia St, Belfast, 10:00 - 16:00
Wednesday 25 August:
- Short Strand Community Hall, Beechfield St, Belfast, 10:00 - 16:00
Thursday 26 August:
- Macrory Church Hall, Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, 10:00 - 16:00
Saturday 28 August:
- Whitla Hall, Queen's University Belfast, 14:00 - 20:00
South Eastern Trust
Sunday 22 August:
- Translink Bus & Rail Depot, Abbey Street, Bangor, 11:00-19:00 (16 and 17 year olds only)
Monday 23 August:
- Skainos, Newtownards Road, Belfast, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only)
Tuesday 24 August:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Wednesday 25 August:
- Kilcoo GAC, Dublin Road, Kilcoo, 11:00 - 18:00
Thursday 26 August:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Friday 27 August:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
- Rathgill community centre. 10:00 - 18:00 (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only)
Saturday 28 August:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Sunday 29 August:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Northern Trust
Monday 23 August:
- Burnavon Centre, Cookstown, 12:00 - 19:00
Saturday 28 August:
- Ruairi Og GAA Club, Cushendall, 10:00 - 17:00
Southern Trust
Sunday 22 August:
- The Quays, Newry, 11:00 to 17:00
Thursday 26 August:
- The Quays, Newry, 14:00 to 20:00
Monday 23 August:
- Armagh Harps Club, Loughgall Rd, Armagh, 09:00 - 16:00
Wednesday 25 August:
- Killyman Parish Hall, Dungannon, 09:00 - 16:00
Western Trust
Tuesday 24 August:
- Diamond Centre, Claudy, 16:00 to 20:00
Thursday 26 August:
- Strathroy Community Centre, Omagh, 12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 1 September:
- Bogside/ Brandywell/ Fountain Urban Valley area, 16:00 - 20:00
Friday 3 September:
- Dromore Sports Complex, 16:00 - 20:00
Second dose mobile vaccination locations
The required interval between first and second doses is eight weeks.
Belfast Trust
Tuesday 5 October:
- Everton Complex, Crumlin Road, Belfast, 16:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 6 October:
- Whiterock Day Centre, Belfast, 10:00 - 16:00
Thursday 7 October:
- RVH vaccination centre. 08:30 - 19:00 (for second doses if you received your first dose at Féile an Phobail or Belfast City Hall)
Saturday 9 October:
- RVH vaccination centre. 08:30 - 19:00 (for second doses if you received your first dose at Féile an Phobail or Belfast City Hall)
Saturday 23 October:
- RVH vaccination centre. 08:30 - 19:00 (for second doses if you received your first dose at Féile an Phobail or Belfast City Hall)
Tuesday 19 October:
- St Simon's Community Hub, Nubia Street, Belfast, 10:00 - 16:00
Wednesday 20 October:
- Short Strand Community Hall, Beechfield Street, Belfast, 10:00 - 16:00
Thursday 21 October:
- Macrory Church Hall, Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, 10:00 - 16:00
Northern Trust
You must have received your first dose at the same clinic.
Sunday 22 August:
- Drumross Adult Centre, Newtownabbey, 13:00 - 17:00
Thursday 26 August:
- St Cedmas Church, Larne, 17:00 - 20:00
South Eastern Trust
Sunday 22 August:
- Translink, Abbey Street, Bangor, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Wednesday 25 August:
- Holywood Exchange Car Park, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Thursday 26 August:
- Holywood Exchange Car Park, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Wednesday 1 September:
- Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Thursday 2 September:
- Ballymote Community Centre, Killough Road, Downpatrick, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Friday 3 September:
- Westwinds Estate, Shackleton Walk, Newtownards, 10:00 to 13:00 (Moderna)
- Glen Estate Community Centre, Newtownards, 14:00 - 18:00 (Moderna)
Saturday 4 September:
- Laganvalley Leisureplex car park, Lisburn, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Sunday 5 September
- Laganvalley Leisureplex car park, Lisburn, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Wednesday 8 September:
- Portaferry Leisure Centre, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Thursday 9 September:
- Donaghadee Community Centre, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Saturday 25 September:
- Londonderry Park, Newtownards. 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Sunday 26 September:
- Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna)
Saturday 2 October:
- Colin Town Square, Stewartstown Road, Belfast, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna/ Pfizer)
Sunday 3 October:
- Colin Town Square, Stewartstown Road, Belfast, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna/ Pfizer)
Tuesday 5 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Wednesday 6 October:
- Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick, 11:00 - 18:00 (Moderna/Pfizer)
- Ballymote Community Centre, Killough Road, Downpatrick, 11:00 - 18:00 (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only)
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Thursday 7 October:
- Market House, The Square, Ballynahinch, 11:00 - 17:00 (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only)
Friday 8 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
- Comber Leisure Centre, 11:00 - 19:00 (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only)
Saturday 9 October:
- Ulster Maternity Outpatients Department, 09:30 - 15:30
Wednesday 13 October:
- Kilcooley Community Centre, Bangor,11:00 - 18:00 (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only)
Thursday 14 October:
- Dundrum GAC, Main street, Dundrum, 11:00 - 18:00
Friday 15 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Tuesday 19 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Thursday 21 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Friday 22 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
- Skainos, Newtownards Road, Belfast, 100:00 - 18:00 (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only)
Saturday 23 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Sunday 24 October:
- Custom House Square Festival, Belfast, 10:00 - 15:30 (Pfizer)
Southern Trust
Saturday 28 August:
- The Boulevard Banbridge, 09:30 - 15:30
- Newry GAA Club, 13:15 - 15:15
Sunday 29 August:
- The Junction, Dungannon, 09:30 - 15:30
Wednesday 1 September:
- Armagh Theatre and Arts Centre, 14:00 - 19:00
Saturday 4 September:
- Markethill Livestock Mart, 09:30 - 15:30
- Silverbridge Resource Centre, 09:30 - 15:30
Sunday 5 September:
- Kilkeel Leisure Centre, 09:30 - 15:30
- The Quays, Newry, 13:00 - 18:00
Wednesday 8 September:
- Ashgrove Community Centre, Portadown, 12:00 - 16:30
Thursday 9 September:
- The Quays, Newry, 16:00 - 20:00
Thursday 30 September:
- The Quays, Newry, 14:00 - 20:00
Saturday 2 October:
- Kilkeel Leisure Centre, 09:30 - 16:00
- Portadown Health and Care Centre, 09:00 - 16:00
Sunday 3 October:
- The Quays, Newry, 11:00 - 16:00
The regional vaccination centres continue to give second doses of the vaccine and anyone aged 16 or 17 by 31 August can get a first dose Pfizer jab from the centres.
The centres are:
- SSE Arena, Belfast
- Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
- South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
- The Foyle Arena, Derry
- Omagh Leisure Centre
- Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen
Those attending, with or without an appointment, must bring photo ID and, where possible, their health and social care number.
Vaccination centres and walk-in clinics are offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for first doses.
Participating community pharmacies are offering AstraZeneca first doses for people who are aged 40 or over.