Covid-19: GAA stadium gets mobile vaccine pop-up
People will have the option of getting a first Covid-19 jab during a GAA match in Newry on Saturday.
A mobile vaccine clinic will pop-up for the Armagh v Monaghan game at Páirc Esler in the city between 13:15 BST and 15:15.
Anyone aged 18 or over will be able to get a first dose of the Pfizer jab.
More walk-in vaccine clinics, where no booking is needed, have been added to a list of locations across Northern Ireland for the coming weeks.
Appointment-free pop-up clinics were established as part of a "final push" to get younger people vaccinated.
The clinics are located throughout the health trust areas.
No appointment is necessary but anyone attending should bring photo ID.
Walk-in slots for second doses are also being offered at the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
Anyone who got a Pfizer vaccine more than six weeks ago or an AstraZeneca vaccine more than eight weeks ago is eligible.
Walk-in locations
Saturday 17 July
- The Boulevard, Bridgewater Park, Cascum Road, Banbridge, 09:30-15.30
- Páirc Esler, Newry, 13:15-15:15
Sunday 18 July
- Belfast City Hall, 14:30-20:00
- Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 12:00-17:00
- The Junction, Dungannon, 9:30-15.30
Tuesday 20 July
- Alley Theatre and Conference Centre, Strabane, 16:00-20:00
- Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, 16:00-20:00
Wednesday 21 July
- Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick 11:00-19:00
Thursday 22 July
- The Milestone Centre, Carrickmore, 16:00-20:00
- Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick, 11:00-19:00
Saturday 24 July:
- Lagan Valley Leisureplex, Lisburn, 11:00-19:00
Sunday 25 July:
- Lagan Valley Leisureplex, Lisburn, 11:00-19:00
Tuesday 27 July:
- Derg Valley Healthy Living, Castlederg, 16:00-20:00
Wednesday 28 July:
- Portaferry Leisure Centre, Cloughey Road, 11:00-19:00
Thursday 29 July:
- Donaghadee Community Centre, 11:00-19:00
- Shantallow Community Residents Association, Londonderry, 16:00-20:00
Friday 30 July:
- The Sports Complex, Dromore, 16:00-20:00
Saturday 31 July
- Londonderry Park, Newtownards, 11:00-19:00
1 August
- Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards, 11:00-19:00
Appointment-free first doses are also increasingly available from Northern Ireland's seven main vaccination centres.
Alternatively, appointments can be booked at any of them.
The centres are:
- SSE Arena, Belfast
- Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
- South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
- The Foyle Arena, Derry
- Omagh Leisure Centre
- Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen
Those attending, with or without an appointment, must bring photo ID and, where possible, their health and social care number.
Vaccination centres and walk-in clinics are offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for first doses, except for South Lake Leisure centre which is only offering Pfizer.
Participating community pharmacies are offering AstraZeneca first doses for people who are aged 40 or over.
Earlier this month, the executive agreed a further easing of some restrictions.
From 26 July, fully vaccinated people returning to Northern Ireland from so-called amber countries will not have to quarantine, while theatres could also reopen and the requirement for face coverings to be worn in places of worship could also be removed.
Most of the proposals will need to be ratified by ministers on 22 July.
The decisions mean Northern Ireland will deviate from the plan in England's, where it is expected all legal restrictions will end on Monday.