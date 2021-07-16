Covid-19: NI records 1,380 new cases, but no further deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,159.
Another 1,380 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,083 people in the previous 24-hour period.
A total of 136,607 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
On Friday, 92 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals, up from 80 on Thursday.
Two patients were in an intensive care unit, with one patient on a ventilator, the same figures as the day before.
Last updated 16 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,153,395 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
Of those, 1,189,863 were first doses and 963,532 people had received two doses.
Last updated 16 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Figures from the Irish Department of Health on Thursday showed no further deaths linked to the virus, with the total number of deaths remaining at 5,018.
Another 994 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, an increase from the 783 new cases reported on Tuesday.
A total of 280,784 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 80 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals - up from 73 on Wednesday.
The number of people in intensive care units is now 22 - an increase of two in the past 24 hours.
Last updated 15 July at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,912,457 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,750,468 were first doses and 2,161,989 were people who had received two doses.
Last updated 15 July
Source: Department of Health Ireland