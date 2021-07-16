NI Troubles: Lewis to meet Stormont parties over legacy proposals
- Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is to discuss the government's proposals for dealing with Troubles legacy matters with Stormont leaders during a virtual meeting later.
On Wednesday, he outlined a package of measures, including an end to prosecutions, civil actions and inquests.
The plan has been widely rejected by executive parties and victims' groups.
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will also join today's call.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hoped the Stormont Party Leaders' Forum would be an opportunity for assembly members (MLAs) to express their opposition to the proposals.
Many victims of the conflict have said they will be denied an opportunity to seek justice if a statute of limitations is introduced.
The legal mechanism would prevent proceedings being brought after a certain time period.
This would offer protection to both former members of the security forces and ex-paramilitaries.
The government has yet to set out what will happen to the eight live Troubles-related cases that are before the courts.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the proposals would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles".
Mr Lewis added that it was the "best way to help Northern Ireland move further along the road to reconciliation".
It is expected the assembly will be recalled next week to discuss the plans.
The meeting will be virtual, but the pressure on Brandon Lewis will be very real as he faces the party leaders for the first time since setting out his proposals in public to end all Troubles related prosecutions.
Expect some heated exchanges as the leaders reflect the anger and emotion of those victims who now fear they will be denied justice.
But Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who will also be on the call, believes it is not yet a done deal.
And if Brandon Lewis hopes to have meaningful engagement beyond this morning he will need to convince those on the call that his legacy proposals are still a work in progress.
On Thursday, SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon called for other parties to return from the summer recess to demonstrate that the parties are "united" in their opposition.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said a recall would allow MLAs "to put on record our firm opposition to the British government's plans to cover up their role in the conflict".
"Equally it allows us to demonstrate support for victims' and survivors' and their right to access justice," she outlined in a social media post.
First Minister Paul Givan has also said that the plans are a "further insult to victims" and the next steps should be "carefully thought through".