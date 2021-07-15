Cystic fibrosis: Relief as ward relocates to Royal Victoria Hospital
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A dedicated ward for adults with cystic fibrosis has opened at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH).
A Cystic Fibrosis Trust ambassador said he is relieved that the ward is not to close at the Belfast City Hospital.
Instead it has moved to the RVH's Critical Care building.
Liam McHugh, whose daughter Rachel, 30, has cystic fibrosis, told BBC News NI that adults have been concerned about the future of the ward after it was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ward, in the Belfast City Hospital Tower Block, became incorporated into the Nightingale Hospital.
The Belfast Health Trust has confirmed to BBC News NI that a new dedicated ward for adult patients with cystic fibrosis has opened in the Critical Care Building on the RVH site.
There are more than 300 adults in Northern Ireland with the life-threatening condition.
A separate ward for children is located in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
Families of patients contacted the BBC after staff said they were unsure about the future of the ward.
Mr McHugh said that a separate ward is vital in the care of patients as "cross-infection and the risk from the likes of pseudomonas and other infections including Covid and flu can be life-threatening".
"It's important this service gets back to normal as soon as possible," he added.
"During the pandemic people were not been seen and appointments were happening over the phone. They need a proper service to get up and running again."
The Belfast Health Trust told BBC News NI that patients will have separate rooms in order to minimise the risk of infection.
It is understood other services will have to change location as health trusts attempt to create so-called green sites - Covid free - in order for elective surgery to be able to continue in a further wave of the pandemic.