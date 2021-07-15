BBC News

Two taken to hospital after Ballycastle boating incident

Published
image captionBallycastle beach, where paramedics treated the casualties

Two people have been taken to hospital and three others have been treated by paramedics after a boating incident off the coast of Ballycastle, County Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service got a 999 call at 11:37 BST following reports of a boating incident.

Four crews and an ambulance officer were despatched to the scene.

The Charity Air Ambulance, with a medical crew on board, was also tasked by Ambulance Control.

Two people were taken by ambulance to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Related Topics