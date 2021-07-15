Carrickfergus: Police seize drugs and £100,000 during searches
Class B and Class C drugs have been seized along with £100,000 in cash following searches at two houses in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers from its Tactical Support Group carried out the searches in the last 24 hours.
They said four people were searched.
Police added that their inquiries into into the matter are continuing and there are no further details at this time.