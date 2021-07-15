Comber crash: Motorcyclist dies after collision
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Comber, County Down.
The collision on Belfast Road was reported to police at 22:35 BST on Wednesday and involved a red Honda motorbike.
Emergency services, including NI Ambulance Service and police, attended the scene where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.
The man who died was Norman Moore, 61, from the Dundonald area.
The police added that the Belfast Road is "likely to remain closed for some time as officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene".
Diversions are in place.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.