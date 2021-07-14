Covid-19: More walk-in vaccine clinics to open in Northern Ireland
- Published
More walk-in vaccine clinics, where no booking is needed, have been added to locations across Northern Ireland for the coming weeks.
Appointment-free pop-up clinics were established as part of a "final push" to get younger people vaccinated.
The clinics are offering first doses of the vaccine to anyone over 18 and are located throughout the health trust areas.
No appointment is necessary but ID must be brought.
Walk-in slots for second doses are also being offered at the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
Anyone who has had a Pfizer vaccine six weeks ago or an AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks ago is eligible. Second doses cannot be administered at a shorter time interval.
A total of 2,137,591 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,187,446 were first doses and 950,145 people had received two doses.
Walk-in locations
Wednesday 14 July:
- Holywood Exchange Retail Park 11:00-19:00
Thursday 15 July:
- St Cedma's Parish Hall, Church Road, Larne 17:00-20:00
- Limavady Leisure Centre 16:00-20:00
- Holywood Exchange Retail Park 11:00-19:00
- Millennium Forum, Newmarket Street, Londonderry 16:00-20:00
Friday 17 July:
- The Boulevard, Bridgewater Park, Cascum Road, Banbridge 09:30-15.30
Saturday 18 July:
- Belfast City Hall, 14:30-20:00
- Brewster Park, Enniskillen 12:00-17:00
- The Junction, Dungannon 9:30-15.30
Tuesday 20 July:
- Alley Theatre and Conference Centre, Strabane 16:00-20:00
Wednesday 21 July:
- Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road 11:00-19:00
Thursday 22 July:
- The Milestone Centre, Carrickmore 16:00-20:00
- Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick 11:00-19:00
Saturday 24 July:
- Laganvalley Leisureplex 11:00-19:00,
Sunday 25 July:
- Laganvalley Leisureplex 11:00-19:00
Tuesday 27 July:
- Derg Valley Healthy Living, Castlederg 16:00-20:00
Wednesday 28 July:
- Portaferry Leisure Centre, Cloughey Road 11:00-19:00
Thursday 29 July:
- Donaghadee Community Centre 11:00-19:00
- Shantallow Community Residents Association, Londonderry 16:00-20:00
Friday 30 July:
- The Sports Complex, Dromore 16:00-20:00
Saturday 31 July
- Londonderry Park, Newtownards 11:00-19:00
1 August
- Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards 11:00-19:00
Appointment-free first doses are also increasingly available from Northern Ireland's seven main vaccination centres and you can also book a slot for an appointment at any of them.
The centres are:
- SSE Arena, Belfast
- Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
- South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
- The Foyle Arena, Derry
- Omagh Leisure Centre, Omagh
- Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen
Those attending, with or without an appointment, must bring photo ID and, where possible, their health and social care number.
Vaccination centres and walk-in clinics are offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for first doses,
Participating community pharmacies are offering AstraZeneca first doses for people who are aged 40 or over.
On Wednesday, another 636 people tested positive for coronavirus.
That compares with 511 in the previous 24-hour period.
One further coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland. It occurred on 11 July.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is now 2,159, according to the Department of Health.
Last Thursday, the executive agreed a further easing of some restrictions.
From 26 July, fully vaccinated people returning to Northern Ireland from so-called amber countries will not have to quarantine, while theatres could also reopen and the requirement for face coverings to be worn in places of worship could also be removed.
Most of the proposals will need to be ratified by ministers on 22 July.
The decisions mean Northern Ireland will deviate from England's roadmap, where it is expected all legal restrictions will end on 19 July.