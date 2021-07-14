Troubles: Political reaction to PM's plan to end prosecutions
There has been widespread political reaction to the government's confirmation that it intends to bring forward legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the proposals to address the legacy of the past will allow NI to "draw a line under the Troubles".
The NI Secretary told Parliament it was a decision not taken lightly.
BBC News NI looks at political representatives' reaction to the news.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the proposal was an "effective amnesty for Troubles-related crimes" and was "totally unacceptable".
"Victims will see these proposals as perpetrator-focused rather than victim-focused and an insult to both the memory of those innocent victims who lost their lives during our Troubles and their families," he said in a statement.
He said justice had been "corrupted" in 1998 with the release of prisoners and then by Tony Blair's On-The-Run letters.
"Understandably many victims will feel that these proposals represent a further denial of the opportunity to secure justice for their loved ones," he said.
"There can be no equivalence between the soldier and police officer who served their country and those cowardly terrorists who hid behind masks and terrorised under the cover of darkness. We find any such attempted equivalence as offensive."
Sinn Féin
Party president Mary Lou McDonald said that the "introduction of an amnesty for British soldiers who went into the streets and gunned down innocent civilians in Derry, Ballymurphy and beyond is an insult to victims and their families and an act of absolute bad faith by the British government".
Speaking in the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) she said: "People who always believe that they would never be held to account for their actions and that the truth behind Britain's dirty war in Ireland would remain forever hidden by the British state - and it turns out they were right".
She added that it had left victims and survivors and families believing that this is a "fait accompli".
The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)
Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, party Leader Colum Eastwood raised the 1990 case of Patsy Gillespie and asked would the NI secretary come with him to meet his widow and explain "why he wants to protect his killers from prosecution and investigation".
Brandon Lewis, in turn, said he will meet any victim and accused SDLP leader of using "emotive comments for soundbites".
The Alliance Party
Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry MP said the proposals were "an assault on the rule of law and human rights".
The North Down MP said it was an "insult to victims from all backgrounds".
"The UK government has unilaterally abandoned the Stormont House Agreement, something agreed by two governments and most local parties," he said.
"This approach is framed solely around the perceived need to address what is a false narrative of vexatious investigations of army veterans."
He said if the legislation was to go ahead without agreement from victims it would not be in line with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
The Labour Party
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said a blanket amnesty was "plain wrong" and not supported by victims.
He said: "Last Thursday I spoke to victims at the Wave Trauma Centre. They haven't even been properly consulted on this proposal.
"If things are to move forward in Northern Ireland, any discussion has to start with the victims."
Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Louise Haigh, said it was "deeply regrettable" that the government's approach on legacy has put victims' trust in the government at "rock-bottom".
She accused Mr Johnson's the government of having taken a "sledgehammer" to promises it made to victims last year when it pledged in New Decade New Approach to implement Stormont House Agreement plans on legacy.
The Conservative Party
Speaking in the House of Commons, the chairman of the Northern Ireland Select Committee, Simon Hoare MP, asked if there is a "George Mitchell-like figure in the wings" who the government could deploy to act as an "honest broker" in taking forward the proposals to tackle legacy issues.