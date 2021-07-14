HGV: Haulage industry warns of NI lorry driver shortage
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A haulage industry group has said a lack of drivers will have a detrimental impact on our economy.
The Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimates the sector in Northern Ireland needs thousands of people.
Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) transport just about everything around the country.
A combination of factors, including Covid-19 and Brexit, mean there are not enough drivers to meet the current levels of demand.
Tax changes are also said to be a factor for some drivers leaving the sector.
Ian McKeown of McBurney Transport Group in County Antrim has said the impact is being felt locally.
"Over the past 12-18 months we've noticed a significant decline in the amount of drivers. Currently we have a deficit of about 30%. We can't develop without new drivers.
"If you look around your living room and your house, I would suggest that every single item within that house has been on a HGV at some stage.
"Without us bringing those goods in you would have an empty house.
"Younger drivers can't get tests and if they could it would open up the industry to new people and help with the shortage," he told BBC News NI.
The Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimates there is a shortfall of up to 5,000 drivers in Northern Ireland.
John Martin, policy manager at the RHA, said the government needs to look at a range of options to resolve the problems.
"Industry depends on trucks bringing goods just-in-time on a daily basis and without that it will impact on industry and the economy," he said.
"As a consequence of Covid, the age profile of drivers is quite old and a lot see it as too much hassle and want to be close to home and are leaving the sector.
"Normally the Driver and Vehicle Agency would test in the region of 2,800 people per annum for HGV tests. Last year they tested around 300.
"Brexit would be another factor as some drivers are being delayed at point of collection and ports which reduces the efficiency of the sector and impacts on driver availability.
"Government needs to focus on how to get drivers back into the industry. A lot of the EU drivers left as a consequence of Brexit and COVID and we need to look at prioritising HGV drivers as a skilled occupation."
The government is said to be looking at a number of options, including creating a short-term visa scheme for foreign lorry drivers.