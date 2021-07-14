Troubles legacy: Victims' concern over government statement
- Published
Victims of the Troubles have expressed concern ahead of an expected government statement on how it plans to deal with Northern Ireland's violent past.
It is believed the proposals involve a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions in Troubles-related cases pre-dating the 1998 peace deal.
Some victims groups believe such a move would effectively introduce an amnesty for those who committed serious crimes.
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis will address MPs later.
It is believed any proposed statute of limitations would apply to former members of the security forces as well as ex-paramilitaries.
'Pain and trauma'
However, Northern Ireland's five main political parties, the Irish government and several victims' groups have been highly critical of any suggested blanket ban on prosecutions for Trouble-era offences.
"Victims and survivors should not be treated this way," the WAVE Trauma Centre said in on Tuesday when news of the planned statement emerged.
The victims' group added that if Mr Lewis "is serious about effectively dealing with legacy he must talk to those most impacted by pain and trauma".
Reports that the secretary of state is about to announce a plan to end Troubles prosecutions also angered relatives of the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.
Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine, was among 21 people killed in the IRA bomb attacks, has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to protest against the reported proposal.
"At what point did your government lose all sight of its moral, ethical and judicial backbone? " Ms Hambleton's letter asks.
"How is this considered to be a deterrent for any future terrorist organisations?" she added.
Victims of the Ballymurphy Massacre in 1971 also expressed anger over the reports.
"We see this as the British government's cynical attempt to bring in an amnesty and a plan to bury its war crimes," said a statement from the families.
"The Ballymurphy Massacre inquest findings in May this year is the perfect example of why there should not be a statue of limitations."
Trial collapse
The expected government statement follows significant recent developments in a number of high-profile Troubles prosecution cases.
In May, two former paratroopers were acquitted of the 1972 murder of Official IRA man Joe McCann after their trial collapsed due to the inadmissibility of prosecution evidence.
Both soldiers had been interviewed by a police legacy unit, the Historical Enquiries Team (HET), in 2010 and it was that evidence which formed a substantial part of the prosecution's case.
But the judge ruled that evidence inadmissible and as the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) did not appeal against that decision, the case could not proceed.
Then, earlier this month, the McCann murder trial collapse had implications for two other high-profile cases - the Bloody Sunday trial and the prosecution for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty.
The PPS met the families of Daniel Hegarty and two men killed on Bloody Sunday to explain that given "related evidential features" to the McCann case, prosecutors no longer believed there was a reasonable prospect that key evidence against the soldiers accused of their loved one's murders would be ruled admissible.
The Bloody Sunday case was due to be formally dismissed in court last week, but instead it was adjourned following a legal challenge by a brother of one of the men shot dead on Bloody Sunday.