Covid-19: Health Minister pushes for over 18s to get vaccinated
- Published
Health Minister Robin Swann has asked friends and parents of young people to encourage those aged over 18 to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Mr Swann said friends and parents can play a central role in ensuring more people are protected against coronavirus.
All regional vaccination clinics in NI are now accepting walk-ins without having made an appointment.
It applies to second doses as well as first doses, providing the required interval has passed since receiving a first dose.
Anyone who has had a Pfizer vaccine six weeks ago or an AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks ago is eligible. Second doses cannot be administered at a shorter time interval.
The Department of Health said the current surge in Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland means "increased risk for everyone".
They added that even for people who suffer mild to moderate symptoms, long Covid remains a threat.
Last week, appointment-free pop-up clinics were established as part of a "final push" to get younger people vaccinated.
The clinics are offering first doses of the vaccine to anyone over 18.
Mr Swann said he was not "asking for pester power or nagging" and appealed to those with friends and children in the 18-plus age group to "make an informed decision on vaccination".
He asked friends and family to "sit down with them and have the conversation" to ensure they are "fully aware of everything that's at stake".
"When young people get the jab, they protect themselves, their parents, their grandparents and all those who are close to them," Mr Swann said.
"Each vaccination takes us a step closer to normality."
'Open doors to travel'
He said being "double jabbed" will open doors for people with the likes of travel and the vaccine certification requirements for holidays abroad.
"My message to young people is: don't be left behind - don't be left without the protection and opportunities that getting double jabbed brings."
Developers are "working at pace" to deliver NI's full Covid-19 vaccine certification system by next week.
About 50% of those aged 18 to 29 and two-thirds of 30 to 40-year-olds have had a first dose.
About 95% of all those aged over 50 have had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Overall, about 60% of adults in Northern Ireland are fully vaccinated with two doses.
Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said people under 40 can now have "a major say on the future path of this epidemic".
He said if they "get the jab they will save lives, protect our health service and reclaim normality, while protecting themselves and others".
"It's that simple, it's that easy."