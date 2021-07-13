Bloody Sunday: Colum Eastwood names Soldier F in parliament
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has used parliamentary privilege to identify a former soldier facing two murder charges over his actions on Bloody Sunday.
The Foyle MP named Soldier F during a debate in the House of Commons on the Armed Forces Bill on Tuesday afternoon.
The soldier is also facing five attempted murder charges.
He had been granted anonymity by the judge hearing the case.
The ancient right of parliamentary privilege gives MPs unrestricted free speech in the Commons chamber allowing them to name names without the risk of legal action.
Colum Eastwood used that right of privilege to name Soldier F.
After naming him, the Foyle MP said: "For 50 years he has been granted anonymity and now the government want to grant him an amnesty.
"No one involved in murder during the Troubles should be granted an amnesty."
Soldier F is facing two murder charges over the killings of William McKinney and James Wray and five attempted murder charges for his actions on Bloody Sunday in 1972 when 13 people were shot dead by paratroopers.
He was granted anonymity after the judge hearing the case concluded "a real risk does exist" to the life of Soldier F and he is right to "feel genuine fear".
But the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it planned to withdraw the charges after reviewing the case and decided statements were no longer admissible evidence.
The case was due to be formally dismissed in court last week, but a legal challenge by a brother of William McKinney forced an adjournment.
Leave has been granted for a judicial review into the PPS's decision not to proceed with the prosecution.
The case is due to be heard in September.
Former veterans' minister Johnny Mercer said Mr Eastwood should be sanctioned for revealing Soldier F's name and described it as "unnecessary and dangerous".
In a social media post he accused Mr Eastwood of "mis-using parliamentary privilege".
"I have never defended this man, but I will defend his right to a fair process," Mr Mercer said.