Covid-19: NI records 511 new cases and no deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Tuesday afternoon.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,158.
Another 511 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 528 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 133,508 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health is not updating its dashboard again until Wednesday 14 July and so new figures are not available for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, 60 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals - up from 48 on Thursday.
One patient was in an intensive care unit - down from three on Thursday.
Last updated 13 July at 15:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,130,073 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,186,295 were first doses and 943,778 people had received two doses.
Last updated 13 July at 15:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, following on from a weekend in which no deaths were reported.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,006.
Another 600 people have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase from the 576 reported on Sunday.
A total of 278,464 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Sixty-three patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals, an increase from 58 recorded on Sunday.
The number of people in intensive care units remained the same as Sunday, at 16.
Last updated 12 July at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,738,890 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland in the latest statistics.
Of those, 2,688,973 were first doses and 2,049,917 were people who had received two doses.
Last updated 12 July at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland