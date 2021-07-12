Stena Line: Fire onboard Cairnryan to Belfast ferry
- Published
Coastguard and lifeboat teams have been tasked to a fire onboard a Stena Line ferry sailing from Cairnryan to Belfast.
A blaze broke out in the engine room of the Superfast VIII on Monday at about 21:00 BST.
Stena Line says the fire has now been extinguished.
The vessel was due to arrive in Belfast at about 21:45 local time. It is now being brought into Belfast with the assistance of the coastguard and tugs.
Lifeboats from Bangor, Donaghadee and Larne were tasked to deal with the incident.
Coastguard rescue teams from Bangor, Portaferry, Larne and Portmuck also attended.
Passengers on board had been advised to congregate in designated areas after an emergency was declared on board.