Newtownabbey: Woman attacked after stopping to help men on road

image captionThe woman was attacked while driving in the Derrycoole Way area of Newtownabbey on Sunday morning

A woman has been assaulted by a gang of men who tricked her into stopping her car to help them in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The victim saw a man lying on the road on Derrycoole Way at about 09:30 BST on Sunday, and a a second man appeared to be administering aid, police said.

When she got out to help them, she was grabbed and threatened by a third man.

She managed to get back in her car, but the trio attacked her vehicle, smashing the driver's side window with a brick.

The woman, who is in her 40s, has been left "badly shaken," according to police.

"This was obviously a terrifying ordeal for the victim," a PSNI statement said.

Police are looking for the suspects, all three of whom spoke with local accents.

One of the men was wearing a grey hooded top and a second suspect had short, shaved dark hair.

Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the attack to contact them.

