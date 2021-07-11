Covid-19: NI records 605 new cases and one death
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Sunday afternoon.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic has risen to 2,158.
Another 605 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 445 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 132,469 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health is not updating its dashboard again until Wednesday 14 July and so new figures are not available for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, 60 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals - up from 48 on Thursday.
One patient was in an intensive care unit - down from three on Thursday.
Last updated 11 July at 13:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,122,962 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.
Last updated 11 July at 13:30
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,006.
Another 581 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 631 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 277,316 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Fifty-two patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals.
Sixteen patients are in intensive care units - that number is up from 15 on Thursday.
Last updated 10 July at 16:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,676,455 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 2,665,216 were first doses and 2,011,239 people had received two doses.
Last updated 9 July at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland