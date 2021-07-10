Tiger's Bay bonfire: Dispute 'should not have involved police'
- Published
A row over a contentious loyalist bonfire should have been sorted months ago, the chairman of the Police Federation for NI has said.
Mark Lindsay said the failure of a legal bid to force police to assist in removing the bonfire was "the right decision".
He said for police "to be thrown into the middle" and "if you like, fighting with people" would not have been good.
On Friday, two Stormont ministers failed in the move at the High Court.
Mr Lindsay said the issue was about political failures.
He said: "I am very disappointed that two of the [government] departments who should have had this issue sorted a year ago hadn't that done and, once again, we're trying to throw police into a crisis they hadn't sort out.
"It's really good news for our officers that they are not being thrown into the middle of what really is a horrendous situation for them."
He said in such situations, where tensions were high, there was always "that spectre of a ballistic threat".
He added that it was up to politicians and the local communities to sort out the issues out well in advance and, if court action was required, it should have been done well in advance.
The bonfire in Adam Street is located in a unionist area, close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge.
Mr Lindsay said: "There's been very hard won relationships built in both those areas and I think that for policing to be thrown into the middle and to actually come toe-to-toe, if you like, fighting with people from those communities is not good news for anybody.
"It's certainly not good news for policing and definitely not good news for those communities."
We applaud the decision not to put @PoliceServiceNI officers and public at risk. Once again political failures would have resulted in our officers being attacked and erode hard earned relationships. Such issues should have been sorted months ago. https://t.co/p0nJra8OsK— Police Federation for Northern Ireland (@PoliceFedforNI) July 9, 2021
Last week, police said the bonfire was one of a small number in Northern Ireland causing concern.
However, they refused to help contractors remove the bonfire as they said doing so would risk disorder.
The legal action was taken by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon of the SDLP and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey of Sinn Féin.
It was dismissed on Friday night after a judge refused an earlier, similar case taken by a New Lodge resident to direct Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers to intervene at the Tiger's Bay site.
The Police Federation said it applauded the judge's decision.
'Remain calm'
After the failed legal bid, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the PSNI had been working "to ensure a peaceful summer and that will continue over the next number of days".
"We would urge those within local communities to remain calm," he added.
Ms Hargey said she was disappointed by the court's decision.
She said it remained her view that the bonfire was "not appropriate at this interface location".
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Féin had said the PSNI should "do its job" by removing the bonfire.
Environment Minister Edwin Poots, of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), had written to his executive colleagues warning them that initiating legal action would breach the ministerial code.
He said any decision to take a judicial review would need to be taken by the executive as a whole.
'Hope common sense prevails'
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson criticised the move by the two ministers.
"It is important in the kind of society we want to build that the police have operational independence.
"We need to de-escalate this situation," he said.
'Risk of disorder'
Hundreds of Eleventh Night bonfires will be lit in loyalist communities across Northern Ireland over the weekend, most of them late on Sunday night, to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season - the Twelfth of July.
The road on Adam Street on which the Tiger's Bay bonfire has been built is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.
The department has sought and secured the assistance of Belfast City Council (BCC) to remove the pyre.
However, in order for council contractors to carry out the operation they need protection from the PSNI.
The police are refusing to do so, having made the assessment that an intervention would risk disorder, placing people, including children, congregating at the bonfire at risk.