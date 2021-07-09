Michelle O'Neill to attend Dublin Somme commemoration
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is to attend a Royal British Legion wreath-laying ceremony for the first time this weekend, the BBC understands.
The Sinn Féin vice-president is due to accompany First Minister Paul Givan to the event in Dublin on Saturday.
The annual Somme commemoration will take place at the Irish National War Memorial at Islandbridge.
It will be addressed by representatives from the Royal British Legion districts in Dublin and Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin's former Stormont Speaker Mitchel McLaughlin attended the same commemoration in 2015 alongside the then Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Dublin Críona Ní Dhálaigh.
It is understood that Ms O'Neill has attended an Armistice Day service in the past but this will be the first time she will take part in a wreath-laying commemoration organised by the Royal British Legion.
She is also due to attend the National Day of Commemoration in the National Museum of Ireland on Sunday along with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.