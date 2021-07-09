BBC News

Covid-19: NI records 605 new cases, no more deaths

Published
Related Topics

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Friday afternoon.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,156.

Another 605 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares to 627 in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 131,419 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Sixty patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 48 on Thursday.

One patient is in an intensive care unit, down from three on Thursday.

Last updated 9 July at 14:05 BST

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 2,107,863 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.

As of Friday, of those, 1,181,008 were first doses and 926,855 people had received two doses.

Last updated 9 July at 14:05

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.

Another 534 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 581 in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 275,572 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Fifty-eight patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is down from 60 on Tuesday.

Seventeen patients are in intensive care units - that number is unchanged.

Last updated 9 July at 14:05

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 4,486,999 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.

Of those, 2,613,558 were first doses and 1,873,441 people had received two doses.

Last updated 7 July at 18:30

Source: Health Service Executive

Related Topics