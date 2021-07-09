Tiger's Bay bonfire: NI ministers begin legal action
Two Stormont ministers have begun legal action against the PSNI for refusing to assist in the removal of a contentious loyalist bonfire.
It is located in the unionist Tiger's Bay area, close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge.
Last week, police said the Adam Street bonfire was one of a small number causing concern.
However, they are refusing to help contractors remove the bonfire as they say to do so would risk disorder.
The Department for Infrastructure and Department for Communities said they were "of the opinion that the bonfire is not appropriate at this interface location.
"Legal action to require PSNI to help ensure that the bonfire is cleared has now commenced by the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure."
However DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots has written to his colleagues warning them that initiating legal action would breach the ministerial code.
A DUP source said the party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had discussed the issue with his ministers and urged them to challenge the planned legal action.
In Mr Poots' letter to the ministers, he said any decision to take a judicial review would need to be taken by the executive as a whole.
'Risk of disorder'
The road on Adam Street where the Tiger's Bay bonfire has been built is owned by the Department of Infrastructure.
The department has sought and secured the assistance of Belfast City Council (BCC) to remove the pyre.
However, in order for BCC contractors to carry out the operation they need protection from the PSNI.
The police are refusing to do so, having made the assessment that an intervention would risk disorder, placing people congregating at the bonfire, including several children, at risk.
Hundreds of Eleventh Night bonfires will be lit in loyalist communities across Northern Ireland over the weekend, most of them late on Sunday night, to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season - the Twelfth of July.
In a statement the PSNI said it would be inappropriate to comment any further "as judicial proceedings are now ongoing".