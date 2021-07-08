Man jailed for abusing girl and care home residents
A former care home worker who sexually assaulted elderly residents at work and a young family member at home has been jailed for 24 years.
A judge said the 51-year-old "took advantage of the most vulnerable in our society - the old and sick".
He also secretly recorded female colleagues in staff rooms of care homes for his sexual gratification, as well as recording two female relatives.
The Polish national cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the families of the man's victims had shown "immense strength and courage" in fighting for justice for their loved ones.
Belfast Crown Court heard the defendant - a former member of the Polish Army and the French Foreign Legion and who is HIV positive - videoed himself sexually abusing his partner's granddaughter when the child was aged between three and six.
The child subsequently had to have an HIV test which produced a negative result.
Vulnerable residents
It was when that offending emerged in 2019 that police found multiple videos on his phone that he had taken of the child.
More videos showing him sexually assaulting extremely vulnerable elderly residents in Belfast care homes where he worked were found on the phone and other devices.
He admitted 63 offences committed against his step-granddaughter from June 2015 to February 2019.
Those offences include multiple rapes and attempted rapes, sexual assaults and making indecent images of her.
He also admitted six counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault by penetration against elderly female care home residents between June and October 2015.
In addition, he admitted 12 counts of voyeurism relating to incidents of secretly recording care home colleagues at work, and two female relatives, for his sexual gratification.
A prosecution barrister said there were 13 separate victims.
'Severe emotional harm'
As he sentenced the defendant, the judge said there were many aggravating factors.
He said that after reading a report compiled by a senior social worker, it was clear the child the man had abused was suffering from "severe emotional and psychological harm".
Also noted was the defendant's "indifference" to the harm he could have caused the girl given he is HIV positive.
The judge said all of the offending amounted to breaches of trust and "encompassed all ages of female victims - from three years to over 90 years".
He imposed an extended custodial sentence of 24 years in jail followed by an additional period of five years on licence.
The defendant may not be automatically released on licence after serving half his sentence - instead, he may spend the full 24 years behind bars.
Det Insp Dave Hodge of the PSNI described the man's crimes as a "dreadful series of incidents of sexual abuse".
"Many [of the victims] were unaware of the abuse, such was their vulnerability, and some of the victims have sadly passed away since the abuse occurred," he said.
"I must commend their families who have come forward and fought for justice on their behalf.
"They have displayed immense strength and courage in seeing these investigations through to a successful conclusion.
"This has been an extremely difficult time for all those involved and I hope that the victims' and families' tenacity and resolution to bring this man to justice will encourage anyone else who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward to police."