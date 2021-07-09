Northern Ireland's unpaid court fines could be chased by a new unit
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A new court unit should be set up to chase an estimated £13m in unpaid fines dating back three years or more, a report has recommended.
Almost 53,000 "historical" fines are outstanding, the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJI) report stated.
Chief inspector of the CJI, Jacqui Durkin, said a new legacy unit should be established within the next nine months to focus on these fines.
"The backlog won't go away by itself."
About six in every 10 cases heard in magistrates' courts that result in a conviction involve a monetary penalty.
In 2018, the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service established a fine collection service.
'Reasonable expectation that fines are enforced'
The CJI said its performance "has improved every year" and the number of people paying their fines has "increased significantly".
However, it is not resourced to deal with the historical backlog of cases.
The report recommended a legacy fine unit should be established, on a temporary basis, to address the issue.
Ms Durkin said: "It is an entirely reasonable expectation that penalties and fines imposed by the courts are effectively enforced to ensure there is a consequence for committing a criminal offence and help prevent re-offending.
"When people who do the crime, don't pay the fine, community confidence in the criminal justice system is damaged."