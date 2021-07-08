BBC News

Covid-19: NI records 627 new cases, no more deaths

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Thursday afternoon.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,156.

Another 627 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares to 570 in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 130,814 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Forty-eight patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 43 on Wednesday.

Three patients are in intensive care units - that number is down from four on Wednesday.

Vaccines

A total of 2,099,174 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.

Of those, 1,179,096 were first doses and 920,078 people had received two doses.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.

Another 581 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 397 in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 275,038 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Sixty patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 54 on Tuesday.

Seventeen patients are in intensive care units - that number is up from 16 on Tuesday.

Vaccines

A total of 4,486,999 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.

Of those, 2,613,558 were first doses and 1,873,441 people had received two doses.

