Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives in NI for two-day trip
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is in Northern Ireland for talks with political leaders at Stormont.
He is also expected to meet senior police officers, Troubles victims and students during his two-day visit.
Sir Keir last visited Northern Ireland in 2018, when he was shadow Brexit secretary.
Ahead of his trip, he has warned that Boris Johnson's approach to the Brexit protocol is putting stability in Northern Ireland at risk.
Writing in The Times newspaper, Sir Keir accused the prime minister of putting "his own narrow interest above those of the people of Northern Ireland".
'Time for serious solutions'
He said Mr Johnson had a "personal responsibility" to make the protocol work, while ensuring problems raised by its operation were resolved to allay the concerns of unionists and some businesses in Northern Ireland.
"These were problems that the UK government knew were possible when they signed it. It is time for serious, practical solutions," he added.
Labour has previously called for a UK-EU veterinary agreement that would cut down on 80% of checks on goods entering NI from GB.
In return, the UK would have to abide by the EU's food-hygiene rules, even when they change in the future.
But the government has already rejected the proposal, saying moving away from EU rules was one of the main reasons for Brexit.
The issue is likely to be high on the agenda when Sir Keir holds meetings with the five main Stormont party leaders on Thursday afternoon.