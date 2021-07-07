Covid-19: NI records 570 new cases, no more deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Tuesday afternoon.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,156.
Another 570 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares to 417 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 130,187 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Forty-three patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 37 on Tuesday.
Four patients are in intensive care units - that number is down from five on Tuesday.
Last updated 7 July at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,089,386 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,177,136 were first doses and 912,250 people had received two doses.
Last updated 7 July at 15:00
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.
Another 397 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 275,038 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Fifty-four patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 51 on Monday.
Sixteen of those people are in intensive care units - that number is up from 14 on Monday.
Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said: "We are seeing a small but concerning increase in hospitalisations in recent days, coming 10-14 days after the five day moving average of daily case numbers began to increase.
"This is a cause for concern and we will be monitoring it closely in the days and weeks ahead."
Last updated 6 July at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 5 July, 4,423,158 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
Of those, 2,599,957 were first doses and 1,823,201 people had received two doses.
Last updated 6 July at 18:30
Source: Health Service Executive