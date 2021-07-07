McKinney: Husband will not give evidence in murder trial
- Published
A man accused of murdering his wife during a family boating trip on Lough Erne will not be giving evidence, a court has heard.
Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, in Fintona, County Tyrone, denies murdering Lu Na McKinney on 13 April 2017.
The body of Mrs McKinney, 35, was found in the County Fermanagh lough.
On Wednesday, Mr McKinney's lawyers told Dungannon Crown Court that no further witnesses would be called.
This followed the dismissal of a defence application that Mr McKinney had no case to answer.
Madam Justice McBride released the jury until 14 July, when closing submissions will be made by both prosecution and defence.