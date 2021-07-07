Covid-19: Mobile vaccine clinic opens in south Belfast
A mobile vaccine clinic has opened in the Whitla Hall at Queen's University, Belfast, as part of a continued push to give a vaccine to everyone aged 18 and over.
The clinic in south Belfast will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 every day until Saturday 10 July for any adult who has not yet received a first dose of any vaccine.
It will offer doses of the Pfizer jab.
A total of 2,079,758 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
It comes after chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young said it would make a big difference if 10% more of the population were vaccinated in the coming months.
Prof Young said on Tuesday that case numbers were increasing rapidly in Northern Ireland, mostly in the under 40s.
He reiterated that about 400 people with Covid-19 could be in hospital at any one time by the end of the summer.
But he said if the number of vaccinated individuals increased from the current levels of 80% to 90% by the end of the summer, inpatient numbers could be reduced by half.
Mobile vaccination clinics have been set up at other locations across Northern Ireland in recent weeks in addition to the permanent sites.
Anyone who wants to use the Whitla Hall centre should attend with photographic ID and proof of residency in Northern Ireland.