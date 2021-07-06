Covid-19: NI records 417 new cases and no deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Another 417 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Monday afternoon.
That means a total of 129,617 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,156.
There are 37 people in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in ICU.
Vaccines
A total of 2,079,758 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
There have been 1,175,151 first doses and 904,607 first and second doses administered.
No further coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.
Another 365 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 274,671 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Fifty-one patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals.
Fourteen of those people are in intensive care units.
Vaccines
As of 4 July, 4,369,136 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
Of those, 2,582,236 were first doses and 1,786,900 people had received two doses.
