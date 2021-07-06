Covid-19: ROI vaccine rate could impact NI restrictions easing
Any decisions on easing Covid-19 restrictions must take into account lower vaccination rates in the Republic of Ireland, NI's chief scientific adviser has said.
Prof Ian Young said case numbers are increasing rapidly in Northern Ireland, mostly in the under 40s.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the NI Executive would make its own decisions on exiting restrictions.
Prof Young said it was clear that Northern Ireland is at the outset of a "significant further wave of Covid-19".
"In Northern Ireland, out of the four UK nations, we have a particular difference in that we have a border with another country where the vaccination rate is significantly lower," Prof Young said.
"That's something that needs to be factored into decisions making in Northern Ireland."
He reiterated that about 400 people with Covid-19 could be in hospital at any one time by the end of the summer.
But he said if the number of vaccinated individuals increase from the current levels of 80% to 90% by the end of the summer, inpatient numbers could be reduced by half.
About 80% of the adult eligible population in Northern Ireland have so far received their first dose, and about 60% are fully vaccinated.
In the Republic of Ireland, the Health Service Executive said more than half its eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated.
Boris Johnson’s announcements today refer to England only. The Executive will take its own decisions based on our own information on how to exit the current restrictions. The level of infection is on a rapid increase and it will claim many lives.— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) July 5, 2021
Prof Young also said some form of Covid-19 certification to show individuals have been double vaccinated is going to be of "considerable help" for international travel.
He said that people booking overseas travel are taking a risk because of rapid policy changes that take place in other countries.
"Everybody is tired of Covid, we all want to get back to life as we remember it, as normal as possible," he said.
He said the pathway to do that and to reduce pressures on hospital systems is for "everybody to come forward and get vaccinated".
'The science is clear'
Mandatory mask-wearing is due to end in England on 19 July, the government has confirmed.
Prof Young said decisions about wearing face coverings in Northern Ireland will be up to ministers.
"In terms of the science it's clear, wearing face coverings in spaces that aren't well ventilated protects from infection and everyone else form infection," he said.
He said face coverings are most effective when a large proportion of people where them in such settings.
"That's the science, it's not going to change it hasn't changed and minsters will be informed by that when deciding what's best in terms of policy in Northern Ireland."