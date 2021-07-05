Constructive first meeting for DUP and Sinn Féin leaders
- Published
The Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has met the Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for the first time since he took over the DUP leadership.
Taking place at Stormont's Parliament Buildings, Ms McDonald described the meeting as "frank", but "constructive".
She said she told the DUP leader the Protocol is "here to stay" and called for calm during the marching season.
Sir Jeffrey said he had laid out his party's position that the Northern Ireland Protocol is "unacceptable".
The Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a trade border in the Irish Sea.
Sir Jeffrey said the meeting was "a useful opportunity to set out the issues".
"Political progress and stability is achieved when both unionists and nationalists support outcomes. Unionism does not support the Protocol," he said.
"We discussed a range of other issues where work can be undertaken for the benefit of everyone in Northern Ireland and we agreed to keep an open channel of communication."
Sir Jeffrey was ratified as party leader at the end of last month.
He said the two parties had agreed to "keep an open channel of communication".
He replaced Edwin Poots who resigned after 21 days in the post, with Sir Jeffrey becoming the DUP's third leader in two months.
Mr Poots had taken over after Arlene Foster, who was ousted from her position.
Ms McDonald said she set out her party's "absolute commitment to power sharing and making power sharing work".
"We spoke about the Protocol and unionist concerns in respect of it, of course Brexit was from the get-go a very bad idea," she said.
"The Protocol and the protections contained in it are necessary mitigations against Brexit and the Protocol is here to stay."
She said the Northern Ireland Protocol could not be used as a "pretext to cause instability or place a question mark" on the functioning of the Executive or the North South Ministerial Council.