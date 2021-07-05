Covid-19: 4,500 applications made for emergency vaccine passports
By Lesley Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
More than 4,500 holidaymakers have applied for short-term vaccine passports, MLAs have been told.
The so-called COVIDCert was announced by the Department of Health on Friday.
The emergency scheme was introduced by Northern Ireland's Department of Health to accommodate those planning to visit countries which require proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations.
Health Minister Robin Swann told MLAs the public response had been "incredible".
He told MLAs 4,500 applications were received by 13:00 BST on Monday, with 125 vaccine passports issued on Sunday for those planning to travel on Monday.
"The short term interim arrangements are only for people travelling to foreign countries who require proof of double-dose vaccination up to 20 July," Mr Swann said.
"The interim documentation will have a short-term expiry date and will be of no use to anyone travelling at a later date."
The scheme is free of charge and applicants can apply online by visiting the NI Direct website.
Anyone travelling abroad is also advised to check the UK government's latest travel advice before they make bookings.
The COVIDCert can be used by people who have received both vaccine jabs and are due to travel to an international destination before or on 19 July.
Anyone travelling after 19 July must wait and apply on the full certification system that will be introduced later this month.
Mr Swann said applications would be prioritised in terms of departure date.