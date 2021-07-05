Mental health: £10m support fund opens in NI for applications
- Published
A £10m mental health support fund has been opened by the health minister.
The fund, first announced in April, is designed to assist charitable organisations offering support services to people with mental ill health.
The money has been made available from the Department of Health's Covid-19 budget allocation.
Last week Robin Swann said the long-term effects of the pandemic may lead to more than 30% additional referrals to services over the next three years.
The fund will allocate grants ranging from £5,000 to £500,000 to charitable organisations.
Mr Swann said it will "equip and enable" organisations to provide a wide range of services for people with mental ill health and that he was "very aware" of the challenges many are facing at this time.
"I am also very aware of how hard everyone is working in the community and voluntary sectors, to provide care and support where it is needed," the minister said.
He added the knowledge and experience of the community and voluntary sector was vital in delivering services.
Grants are being awarded within three award categories; £5,000 to £30,000, £30,000 to £100,000 and £100,000 to £500,000.
In order to manage demand, applications for the fund are being staggered, with only applications for large projects being accepted immediately.
Awards higher than £500,000 may be considered to charities working together to deliver a proposal in exceptional circumstances, according to the Department of Health.
Applications for smaller projects will be accepted in September 2021.
The Department of Health is encouraging groups to submit proposals on key themes, including specific outcomes linked to improving the mental and emotional wellbeing of the population.
The fund will be available for three years and is being managed by Community Foundation NI. It is accessible through the Community Foundation website.
'Meaningful difference'
"We are delighted to be opening the Mental Health Support Fund today," said Orla Black, director of grants at the Community Foundation.
"It will provide millions of pounds in support to community and voluntary sector organisations.
"The fund will be available for three years which means that it can make an impact over a longer period of time, which we know will create a meaningful difference in the lives of many.
"We are aiming to provide the first round of grants within a two-month period as we are really keen to get some of these monies issued and making a difference as soon as possible so they can make an impact for the people who need it most."
Only organisations within the community and voluntary sector with charitable status are eligible to apply to the fund.