Coleraine: Man in his 20s left with stab wounds after 'nasty' attack
- Published
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds to the chest and facial slash wounds after an attack in County Londonderry.
It was reported he was assaulted by a number of people at about 02:30 BST on Sunday as he walked along Bushmills Road in Coleraine.
His shoulder was also injured in what police have said was a "particularly nasty attack".
Det Insp McKenna said the man had been left with a number of injuries.
"Our officers have been at the scene, conducting enquiries, as we work to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive for this despicable attack," Det Insp McKenna added.
Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling on Artillery Road or the Bushmills Road at the time who witnessed anything unusual to get in touch.