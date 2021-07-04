Vaccine programme 'holding up well' against Covid
Northern Ireland's vaccine programme is "holding up well" against rising Delta variant Covid-19 cases the chair of a Northern Ireland's doctors' trade union has said.
Dr Tom Black said that despite rising infection rates, the number of people in hospital with the virus remains low.
Northern Ireland's seven-day incident rate of infection is at its highest level since mid-February.
A further 460 cases of Covid-19, and no deaths, were recorded on Saturday.
Appointment-free clinics have been operating in Belfast and County Down this weekend in a "final push" to get younger people vaccinated.
On Sunday, a vaccine 'bus' is operating at Newcastle Community Services, in Newcastle, County Down, from 11:00 BST to 19:00, administering doses of the Moderna jab.
No appointment is needed, although those attending must bring photo ID.
Earlier this week, Stormont ministers were told that the highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, now accounts for 75% of Covid infections in Northern Ireland.
'Holding up well'
Speaking to BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Dr Black said that rates were increasing in young people but this was not translating to more people in hospital.
Dr Tom Black told BBC's Sunday Politics programme that the vaccination rate - with 80% of the population having received one dose, and more than 60% having received two - meant "Northern Ireland is holding up well against the Delta variant".
Dr Black, the chair of the British Medication Association in Northern Ireland, also said that while rates were increasing in young people, this was not translating to more people in hospital.
"If you look back to 25 January, we had 798 patients in hospital - we have 20 today," he said.
"We had 74 patients in intensive care at the end of January, we have one or two this week.
"So we've far fewer patients in hospital, we've a lot of infections but thankfully most of them, nearly all of them, are under 60 and most of those are under 40, so much less likely to land in hospital."
Border crossing
Dr Black, who is based in Londonderry, also acknowledged that rates in the north west - both in Derry and County Donegal across the Irish border - were high but that "mixing" will happen.
On Saturday, it emerged that two of the three highest rates for Covid-19 infection in the Republic of Ireland are in Buncrana and Carndonagh areas of east Donegal, near the border with Derry.
"The politicians obviously see a border there between the north and south but the community doesn't, people come up tot he north for hospitality - and Derry ones, Northern Ireland, Belfast ones go to Donegal for their holidays."
He added: "I think you have to accept that there's been a lot of hard work and sacrifice by young people, by businesses by hospitality and now's the time to give people some freedom."
Prof Sam McConkey, an infectious diseases expert from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, told the programme that the Republic of Ireland's vaccination programme was "going really well".
"The government are rolling out about 300,000 new vaccines a week. We bought one million doses from Romanian that they had over.
"Young people over 18 can go to a pharmacy from tomorrow and get a Johnson & Johnson single dose, so we're actually vaccinating widely with high uptakes and that'll make the difference for this fourth wave."
Commenting on the decision by the Irish government to delay reopening indoor hospitality, Prof McConkey said it was acting on a "worst-case scenario that was not a predication" and that he hoped "it will open in the next few weeks".