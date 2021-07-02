Covid 19: NI holidaymakers can apply for proof of vaccine
A short-term arrangement to help holidaymakers prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has been introduced in Northern Ireland.
The COVIDCert can be used by people who have received both vaccine jabs and are due to travel to an international destination before or on 19 July.
This interim scheme will only last a few weeks until a fuller certification system is introduced later this month.
Anyone travelling after 19 July must wait and apply on the full system.
The short-term arrangement was introduced by Northern Ireland's Department of Health to accommodate people who are planning to visit countries which require proof of "double dose" Covid-19 vaccination.
The scheme is free of charge and applicants can apply online by visiting the NI Direct website.
The department said it may take up to five days to process the documents, warning "applicants should bear this in mind when planning their holidays".
Applications will be prioritised in order of departure dates.
"People should not apply for this interim scheme if they don't need it, e.g. if their holiday is for a later date or if they are travelling to countries that do not require proof of vaccination," a statement from the department said.
"Unnecessary applications could slow the process up for people who actually need the documentation."
Details of the full scheme which is being designed for people travelling after 19 July are still being finalised and will published in the coming days.
Health Minister Robin Swann said the interim scheme had been developed "at speed" and he thanked those involved.
"It was required after unilateral action by some countries on entry requirements," he said.
"I now look forward to the full vaccine certification system going live later this month."
His department said the interim arrangements was introduced "after some countries decided to require vaccination proof ahead of the EU's vaccine passport scheme becoming fully functional".
Anyone travelling abroad is also advised to check the UK government's latest travel advice before they make bookings.
What are the rules?
International destinations have been divided into three categories under a traffic light warning system - green, amber and red.
The government advises people not to travel to amber or red destinations.
The risk of contracting Covid-19 is considered to be lower in so-called green list countries, and holidaymakers should not have to quarantine on return.
Currently, Northern Ireland's green list includes recently added destinations like the Balearic Islands, Barbados, Madeira and Malta.
However, you need to check each country's entry requirement and there are still rules you need to follow before you come home.
Before you travel to Northern Ireland from a green country you must:
- Provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure
- Book and pay for a day two Covid-19 PCR test
- Complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure