Prosecutors drop Troubles case against ex-soldier
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A former soldier charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy in Londonderry in 1972 will now not stand trial, the teenager's family says.
Daniel Hegarty, 15, was shot twice in the head during an Army operation near his home in Creggan in July 1972.
The Army veteran, known as Soldier B, was charged in 2019 with murdering him and wounding his cousin.
The Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, informed the Hegarty family of the developments on Friday.
An inquest in 2011 found Daniel Hegarty posed no risk and was shot without warning as the Army moved in to clear "no-go" areas during Operation Motorman.
Court proceedings had not yet begun.